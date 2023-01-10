Tuesday, January 10, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Jersey and Ohio join other states like Kansas in banning TikTok from state-issued devices

New Jersey and Ohio become the latest states in the US to ban TikTok in state-issued devices, given to government employees. It looks like the app from ByteDance may soon be banned completely in the US.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 10, 2023 19:10:58 IST

The states of New Jersey and Ohio announced that they will be banning TikTok on government-owned and managed devices. The two states join a long and growing list of US states who have banned the use of the popular video app or even have the app on devices issued by the state governments.

New Jersey and Ohio join other states like Kansas in banning TikTok from state-issued devices

New Jersey and Ohio become the latest states in the US to ban TikTok in state-issued devices, given to government employees. It looks like the app from ByteDance may soon be banned completely in the US. Image Credit: AFP

Democratic governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy announced that in addition to removing the ByteDance-owned short-video app from state-owned devices, he was also removing software providers, goods, and services from more than a dozen companies, including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent, ZTE Corporation, and Kaspersky Lab.

According to Murphy’s office, “there have been national security concerns regarding user data that ByteDance would be required to transfer to the Chinese government.”

Republican Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine stated in his order that “users of these programmes and platforms, as well as the devices storing the applications and platforms, pose hazards to national and local security and cybersecurity.”

TikTok said it was “disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok.”

On Friday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he planned to join other states in banning the use of the popular video app that has more than 100 million US users.

Republican governors have led the charge to ban TikTok from state devices and some Democratic governors have been slower to do so.

After US FBI Director Christopher Wray stated in November that TikTok presents hazards to national security, calls to prohibit it on government computers gained momentum. The possibility that the Chinese government may use the software to sway users or manage their devices was raised by Wray.

According to two persons familiar with the situation, TikTok has suspended the employment of consultants who would aid it in implementing a prospective security pact with the United States as more American officials reject such a deal, according to Reuters on Friday.

For the past three years, TikTok has worked to reassure Washington that the Chinese Communist Party or any other organisation influenced by Beijing cannot access the personal information of American people or alter its content.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

TikTok Ban

US’ FCC lauds India for banning TikTok, other Chinese Apps and setting up an important precedent

Jan 02, 2023
US’ FCC lauds India for banning TikTok, other Chinese Apps and setting up an important precedent
US House of Representatives, Kansas governor bans TikTok on govt. devices, app faces risk of nationwide ban

US House of Representatives, Kansas governor bans TikTok on govt. devices, app faces risk of nationwide ban

Dec 29, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022