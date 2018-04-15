Hyundai seems ready to bring the 2018 version of the Hyundai Santro to India as the vehicle has been spotted while testing in Pune. The new 2018 Santro is expected take on the existing Maruti Alto K10, Maruti WagonR, Renault Kwid and other vehicles in this segment. The car is expected to be launched in August this year.

The car has been spied testing and images taken by PowerDrift suggest that the 2018 Santro will come with a spacious cabin. It also looks wider and bigger than the previous model. A report on IBTimes mentions that the new model of the Santro might replace the i10. There is no official confirmation as to whether the car will be called Santro.

The 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to come with a semi-cabin display, driver-side airbag (standard) and a touchscreen infotainment system based on the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design introduced by the company. Hyundai is expected to introduce a new cascading front grille, fog lamp, alloy wheels, reverse camera and LED tail lamps on the new 2018 Santro which can't be seen because of the cover on the car.

It is expected to be powered by the same 1,086 cc engine seen on the current Hyundai i10. The engine produces 70 bhp and 100 Nm torque. The 2018 Santro is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh in India.

The car was expected to be unveiled during Auto Expo 2018, but the company didn't showcased it at the event and is now expected to launch it during the festive season in India. The company announced its first electric vehicle, the Kona Electric in India at Auto Expo. The Kona Electric crossover is expected to be launched in 2019. That car is powered by a 39.5 kWh lithium-ion battery which provides a range of up to 300 kms.