FP Trending

Google is introducing a new feature to Search, which will let users add movies and TV shows to a watchlist.

The search-engine giant, in a blog post, said that it is introducing a ‘Watchlist’ tab on mobile so that users “can keep track of what to watch next.” It is currently available for mobile users only.

To use this feature, one must browse through personalised recommendations by searching for “what to watch.” Following that, one is required to simply click on ‘Watchlist’ in the preview window to add any show or movie of one’s choice to the list.

Google will also allow you to move between your recommendations and the ‘Watchlist’ tab so that you can keep track of what’s already been saved.

In order to quickly access their full watchlist, users must search for ‘my watchlist’ or click on ‘Collections’ in the Google app.

According to NDTV, Google's watchlist was first seen in December last year, but it was limited to certain markets.

Google is also introducing new features for Android TV, an operating system designed for set-top boxes, soundbars, TVs and digital media players.

“Many of us are turning to our TVs to stay up to date and entertained while we stay in. To access fresh news and fun entertainment quickly, you’ll now find three new rows from YouTube right on your Android TV home screen,” the company said in the blogpost.

The first row will provide authentic information related to COVID-19. The second row will offer cooking, music and workout videos. While the third row will show movies you can watch for free with ads.

According to TechCrunch, Google is offering a collection of special deals on Google Play. The special deals include offers on movies, TV and comics. There are also offers for game streaming service, Google Stadia.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.