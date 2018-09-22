Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have summed up an astounding number of leaks. Everything that a launch is supposed to reveal is already out there. The only that has still not been spilt out is how much the phones might cost.

A new set of renders have also surfaced online. The leak has been posted by Evan Blass on his twitter account. The leak does not reveal anything new, but it does strengthen a number of the previous leaks.

Since you guys keep asking... pic.twitter.com/DpRqzsyRem — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 21, 2018

The leak shows us the front of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 can be seen to have a smaller design than the Pixel 2 XL. It also has thin bezels and seems to have a dual camera set up on the front.

It also doesn't sport an enormous notch like the Google Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel 3 XL seems to be housing 2 cameras on the front and also a speaker. It too has thin bezels, a bigger frame and display size. Now Let's see whether the notch makes the cut.

The list of the leaks is way too long to be jotted down again so you can directly go check out our complete compilation of the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL leaks.

The phones are supposed to be officially launched on 9 October revealing, mostly confirming everything that's out there.