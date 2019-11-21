Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
New Google Earth creation tools allows you to create your own maps and tours

Google has developed a new tool that can be used to create guided tours with text, images, and videos.


tech2 News StaffNov 21, 2019 16:48:28 IST

Google has announced a new set of features for its Earth web version that now lets you create interactive tours of specific locations. The new creation tools will let you make guided tours of locations and tell visually-rich stories of those places inside Google Earth.

Google Earth. Image: Google

The creation tool is available in the web version of Earth. It can be used to add place markers in different shapes, images, videos, and even Street Views that can be introduced in the narrative. Once combined, you can actually create an entire guided tour that will look like an interactive story. It also allows you to collaborate with other creators.

After you’re done building your interactive tour, it can be shared with anyone via a link. The custom-made tour will present the story to viewers that will let them fly around the map from one to another.

For now, this feature isn’t available on Google Earth mobile apps. The company is aiming this feature to be useful in classrooms, environmentalists or just individuals who want to create a guided story in places where they spent their childhood.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


