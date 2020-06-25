Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Google default wipes users' location, web history after 18 months

By Paresh Dave OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it will automatically delete some location history after 18 months for new users and make it easier for everyone to access its search, Maps and YouTube apps without being tracked


ReutersJun 25, 2020 00:17:12 IST

New Google default wipes users location, web history after 18 months

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it will automatically delete some location history after 18 months for new users and make it easier for everyone to access its search, Maps and YouTube apps without being tracked.

The updates to Google's privacy controls arrive as the world's largest search engine faces heightened scrutiny on its data collection practices. New privacy laws in California and Europe have prompted internet companies to adjust practices over the last two years. Several lawsuits by consumers and U.S. state attorneys general in the last few months have accused Google of deception in data gathering.

Under Google's updated settings, YouTube's viewing history of new users will disappear after 36 months and location tracking and web browsing history will get dropped after 18 months. Users have the option of choosing shorter or longer timeframes.

However, Google may still be able to access and store location details in other ways.

Users can more easily search in what Google calls "incognito mode," by just holding down their profile picture at the top of the search, Maps or YouTube apps. Previously, an additional click in the apps' menu was required.

Google does not keep a log of users' activity when they are in incognito.

The company derives most of its revenue from ads, which are typically based on data about what users are watching and reading and where they are located. Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai last year acknowledged that the company gathers more data than necessary for ads and committed to minimize its collection.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Airlines heading for $84 billion loss this year - IATA

Jun 10, 2020
Airlines heading for $84 billion loss this year - IATA
NYSE holds nearly nine-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Newstracker

NYSE holds nearly nine-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Jun 10, 2020
Exclusive: Oil tankers turn away from Venezuela as more sanctions loom

Newstracker

Exclusive: Oil tankers turn away from Venezuela as more sanctions loom

Jun 10, 2020
S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further

Jun 10, 2020
NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Newstracker

NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Jun 10, 2020
Britain poised to hit two months without power from coal plants

Newstracker

Britain poised to hit two months without power from coal plants

Jun 10, 2020

science

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020