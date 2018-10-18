Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 13:54 IST

New case renders of the iPad Pro reveal bezel-less design, new sensors

The new iPad Pro will feature the same image signal processor as the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max.

It's not news that Apple is going to come out with a new set of iPads this month or latest by next month. The iPad Pro has been leaked quite a lot and there have been several features that have been revealed about the device. Now some new photos of the device have emerged showing us the iPad Pro in greater detail.

Apple iPad Pro 2018.

This image, courtesy of mysmartprice, is a case render of the iPad Pro 12.9-inch which shows us the near bezel-less design we have seen in the past leaks. There is also no home button on the device so we can assume that Apple will be introducing FaceID on the device. There will also be a smaller 10.5-inch variant of the iPad Pro as well. We can also see the Apple Pencil attached to the case.

Earlier reports have indicated that Apple will be launching eight new models of the iPad Pro. Four of these will be Wi-Fi models, while the other four would be the cellular-capable models.

Reportedly, the new iPad Pro will feature the same image signal processor as the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, however, unlike the iPhones, it will support Face ID in both portrait and landscape orientations. It just won’t work upside down. In addition to that, the iPad Pro 2018 will also come with a magnetic connector at the back for detachable accessories.

