Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Android bug allowed hackers to plant malware through NFC beaming

The bug impacted all Android 8 Oreo and older devices that had NFC beaming support.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 12:22:56 IST

A bug that was found to have impacted all Android 8 Oreo and later devices allowed hackers to spread malware to nearby phones using NFC beaming. The bug was patched in October 2019.

NFC beaming aka Android Beam in Android, allows Android devices to send data like videos, images, files, and apps to a nearby device using Near-Field Communication radio waves, an alternative to Bluetooth or WiFi.

Usually, when NFC beaming is used to send an APK file, it is saved on disk and the user is notified whenever a transfer is made. A notification asks the user if they will allow the installation of an app from an unknown sender.

New Android bug allowed hackers to plant malware through NFC beaming

The Google Pixel 3a XL. Image: Omkar G

However, as was recently discovered by a security researcher, a bug kept the NFC beaming feature from notifying users about installing an app from an unknown sender. This is a matter of grave concern as an attacker could, theoretically, beam an app over to your phone and then install a malicious app, compromising it remotely.

While the October security update for Android patches the bug, a compromised device is likely to remain compromised because the malicious apps would already have been installed.

How to protect your device from the NFC bug?

On most of the newly-sold Android devices, NFC is enabled by default. In order to disable NFC, you can head to Settings > Connectivity > NFC and Payment. However, in case you use your Android device as an access card, or for contactless payment, you can just disable Android Beam from your settings and leave the NFC and Payment option enabled. This will continue to allow you to use your device for contactless payment but will block NFC file beaming.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Pixel 4

Google Camera 7.2 mod brings Pixel 4's Astrophotography mode to older Pixel phones

Oct 26, 2019
Google Camera 7.2 mod brings Pixel 4's Astrophotography mode to older Pixel phones
Google says it will add eye detection to Pixel 4's face unlock in the 'coming months'

Pixel 4

Google says it will add eye detection to Pixel 4's face unlock in the 'coming months'

Oct 21, 2019
Google Pixel 4 isn't coming to India in part because ISPs and telcos are fighting to control the internet

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 isn't coming to India in part because ISPs and telcos are fighting to control the internet

Oct 21, 2019
Google to introduce its Pixel 4 Recorder App to older Pixel devices in a future update

Pixel

Google to introduce its Pixel 4 Recorder App to older Pixel devices in a future update

Nov 02, 2019
Google to reportedly release an update for the Pixel 4 to keep 90 Hz refresh rate on more often

Google

Google to reportedly release an update for the Pixel 4 to keep 90 Hz refresh rate on more often

Oct 24, 2019
Pixel 4 scores lower in DxOMark rating because of the lack of an ultra-wide camera

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 scores lower in DxOMark rating because of the lack of an ultra-wide camera

Oct 22, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019