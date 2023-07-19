New Action button, Periscope lens: Apple set to bring major upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The leaks preceding the launch of the iPhone 15 series have revealed some major information about the upcoming devices. Of particular interest is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, expected to be the most expensive phone from Apple this year.

It is rumoured to receive over 7 major upgrades this year in terms of hardware and software features, most of which will be exclusive to the Pro and the Pro Max devcies. Apple is anticipated to hold an event in September to unveil the iPhone 15 series.

A new action button

According to leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may introduce a new customizable Action button, as depicted in renderings. This button would replace the long-standing Ring/Silent switch found on every iPhone since 2007.

Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, this button could be personalized to perform various phone functions. The specific functions it may support are unknown at this time, but Apple is likely to offer users the option to choose which smartphone function they can quickly access using this button.

USB Type-C

Another notable upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the inclusion of a USB-Type C port. This move would mark a departure from Apple’s Lightning port, seen on previous models, in favor of a port more commonly found on Android devices.

Ultra-thin bezels

Leaks have also suggested that the upcoming iPhone may feature the thinnest bezels to date, providing users with more screen space and an enhanced content-viewing experience. The device might also have a slightly rounded frame for improved grip, and the latest Dynamic Island feature is expected to be present on the 2023 iPhones.

An upgraded camera array

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculated to have a more prominent camera module, housing a triple rear camera setup. Among the anticipated upgrades is the inclusion of a new periscope lens, enabling optical zoom of up to 5-6x, along with additional sensors. These enhancements are expected to result in improved portrait photography capabilities.

SoC, battery and storage upgrades

Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will offer storage options of up to 1TB. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a larger 4,852mAh battery, surpassing the 4,323mAh variant found in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Under the hood, the new iPhone model is expected to utilize Apple’s latest A17 Bionic chipset. The 2023 iPhones will likely come with the latest iOS 17 software pre-installed. However, with these significant upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to come with a higher price tag.

A massively upgraded price tag

It is speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase of approximately $200. In India, this would equate to roughly Rs 16,490. To provide context, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at $1,099, equivalent to around Rs 90,626. With the potential $200 hike, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs 1,07,090). However, it’s important to note that prices may vary in different regions. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was available for Rs 1,39,900, resulting in a price difference of Rs 32,800 compared to the US market.

It’s crucial to approach these details with caution as they are based on leaks and rumours. Users are advised to wait for official information from Apple or reputable sources for accurate and confirmed details about the iPhone 15 series.