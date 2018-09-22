Saturday, September 22, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 22 September, 2018 13:07 IST

New accessory leaked for the upcoming Pixel smartphones called the Pixel Stand

Leaks of the Google Stand shows that it is designed to keep your Pixel smartphone standing.

After witnessing what could be termed as a cataclysmic amount of leaks regarding the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, it would seem that a new accessory allegedly being released alongside the devices has also not been spared. This new accessory is called Pixel Stand, and it works together with a new Google Assistant interface.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

The design of this new Google Stand shows that it is designed to keep your Pixel smartphone standing. The objective, it would seem, is to make this Google Stand as a smart home accessory like the Google Home.

As per the report by 9to5Google, it would seem that you can plug in your Pixel device and let voice commands do the rest. The new Google Assistant interface has been reportedly spotted in the app code nearly a year back, but has not been till now made available. It is believed that when Google announces the Pixel devices and the Pixel stand, we can also expect the company to unveil its new Google Home Hub UI.

Basically, Google wants your smartphone to become a smart home hub and this really puts the ball in Amazon's court, who very recently unveiled a whole bevvy of items related to its upcoming smart home ecosystem. We'll have to wait and see what really Google has in store for us at the Google keynote on 9 October.

