Netgear launches Nighthawk RAX50 router in India at a price of Rs 19,499

It comes with a powerful 1.5 GHz Triple-Core processor and can deliver up to four times the data capacity of previous standards.


FP TrendingDec 29, 2020 14:28:56 IST

California based network hardware company Netgear has launched the Nighthawk RAX50 router in India. With the latest product, the firm aims to offer better performance in its line-up of Wi-Fi 6 routers. Wi-Fi 6 system is another name for 802.11ax or the newest generation of wireless technology in the domain of router connectivity. It is faster, and provides better coverage from the predominant and popular 802.11ac or Wi-Fi 5 standard. Netgear promises that the Nighthawk RAX50 will allow buffer-free streaming, faster downloads and strong internet for more number of devices.

Nighthawk RAX50 router

The Netgear Nighthawk AX5400 6-stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX50) is currently available in India through various e-commerce portals and authorized Netgear stores. These have been priced at Rs 19,499.

According to a press release, the Nighthawk RAX50 is a dual-band model that supports the Wi-Fi 6 technologies OFDMA. The firm claims that the router will be able to support a transmission rate of up to 5.4 Gbits over 2.4 and 5 GHertz. It also offers a USB 3.0 port and five Gigabit LAN connections. The router can be controlled via voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.

It comes with a powerful 1.5 GHz Triple-Core processor and can deliver up to four times the data capacity of previous standards. The router has 160 MHz channel support and 1024 QAM to enhance network efficiency. High-powered amplifiers increase the range for reliable whole-home coverage.

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC of NETGEAR said: “We are excited to bring the power and flexibility of Nighthawk to the Indian market, and lead the transition to Wi-Fi 6.” he spoke about the increasing demand of superfast and reliable home network and said that the firm was constantly striving to meet the expectations set by the customers. Commenting on their latest release, Nagendra said that Nighthawk RAX50 has “more Wi-Fi streams which mean more available bandwidth and less congestion for all devices in the Wi-Fi network”.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


