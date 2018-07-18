Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 21:02 IST

Netflix's FAST.com speed test will now let you view upload speeds and latency

The added details can be accessed by hitting the 'Show more info' tab after running the speed test.

Its been close to two years since Netflix launched its data speed test website for users. Named FAST.com, Netflix's massive bandwidth could support the website without much of a hassle and was also very easy to access and operate.

The interface on FAST.com after running a speed test. Image: Netflix

The interface on FAST.com after running a speed test. Image: Netflix

In a recent blog post, Netflix stated figures which show that FAST.com has performed more than 500 million speed tests between the website and its iOS and Android apps and that its usage has doubled over the last 7 months.

The interface was simple which is why a lot of users flocked to FAST.com. But based on feedback, Netflix is now trying to provide users with more information than what was made available earlier, including the ability to measure connection latency and upload speed.

FAST.com will now measure the speed of the connection for uploading data from a user’s device to the internet and that will be marked as 'Upload Speed'. Latency, on the other hand, refers to the time it takes for data to travel from a user’s device to the server and back and Netflix says that FAST.com will measure both unloaded and loaded connections.

The added details can be accessed by hitting the 'Show more info' tab after running the speed test, which means that if are a fan of FAST.com's clean interface, you still get exactly that.

