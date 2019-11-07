Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Netflix won’t be supported on older Samsung TVs starting from 1 December

Due to technical limitations, some devices from 2010 and 2011 won’t be able to support Netflix anymore.


tech2 News StaffNov 07, 2019 13:10:04 IST

Netflix is dropping support for a few Samsung TVs that were manufactured in 2010 and 2011. The company cites “technical limitations” as the reason for discontinuing support on these TVs. Starting from 1 December this year, Netflix won’t be available on them.

Netflix won’t be supported on older Samsung TVs starting from 1 December

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. Image Reuters

On its forums, Samsung posted an announcement mentioning that 2010 and 2011 models with ‘C’ and ‘D’ suffixed to the screen size won’t support Netflix from the specified date. Netflix also posted a similar announcement in its help section stating that users will see an error repeatedly until the final date. Users can expect the following error message: “Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019. Please visit netflix.com/compatibledevices for a list of available devices.”

Although the TV might lose support, users can still continue watching Netflix on those TVs by using a compatible device. Either you have to buy a new TV or you could simply plug in a game console like the Microsoft Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and Sony PlayStation 4. Users can also connect streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast. Readers can find the full list of compatible devices on Netflix’s official website.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Netflix

Netflix is reportedly testing adjustable playback speed in Android app

Oct 25, 2019
Netflix is reportedly testing adjustable playback speed in Android app
Samsung is abandoning its custom 'Mongoose' CPU core division in the US

Samsung

Samsung is abandoning its custom 'Mongoose' CPU core division in the US

Nov 05, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

Nov 03, 2019
AT&T to launch HBO Max streaming service to go head on against Disney and Netflix

HBO Max

AT&T to launch HBO Max streaming service to go head on against Disney and Netflix

Oct 30, 2019
After Birdbox, Sandra Bullock teams up with Netflix to star in, produce Unforgiven movie adaptation

Buzz Patrol

After Birdbox, Sandra Bullock teams up with Netflix to star in, produce Unforgiven movie adaptation

Nov 05, 2019
Samsung's operating profit for the last quarter falls by nearly 56 percent after poor chip sales

Samsung

Samsung's operating profit for the last quarter falls by nearly 56 percent after poor chip sales

Oct 31, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019