Netflix will now let you add passwords on individual profiles, block specific titles by name

The new feature comes as part of a wider update and should be available for users worldwide by the end of this week.


tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2020 12:51:54 IST

Adding a new parental control to the platform, Netflix is rolling out a new feature that will let you add a PIN to individual profiles.

The new feature comes as part of a wider update and should be available for users worldwide by the end of this week.

Netflix will now let you add passwords on individual profiles, block specific titles by name

Image: Reuters

Starting now, profile settings will now show you an option to add a 4-digit PIN to a profile, so that anyone who does not know the PIN can not access it. This is a great way of keeping out kids from your profile, or even your friends who have been piggybacking your account (at least you can keep them out of your profile).

Netflix now lets you add a 4-digit PIN to individual profiles.

Netflix now lets you add a 4-digit PIN to individual profiles.

Other than the ability to add a PIN to profiles, Netflix has also added a feature 'Filtering titles', which shows content in a profile based on the maturity rating in the viewer's country. The feature is useful, for instance, you want to enable more than just kids' content in a profile but also block anything that's above PG-13.

All the new features coming to Netflix.

All the new features coming to Netflix.

Netflix now also lets you disable auto-play on a kid profile. The platform also now lets you block specific titles by name.

