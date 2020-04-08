tech2 News Staff

Adding a new parental control to the platform, Netflix is rolling out a new feature that will let you add a PIN to individual profiles.

The new feature comes as part of a wider update and should be available for users worldwide by the end of this week.

Starting now, profile settings will now show you an option to add a 4-digit PIN to a profile, so that anyone who does not know the PIN can not access it. This is a great way of keeping out kids from your profile, or even your friends who have been piggybacking your account (at least you can keep them out of your profile).

Other than the ability to add a PIN to profiles, Netflix has also added a feature 'Filtering titles', which shows content in a profile based on the maturity rating in the viewer's country. The feature is useful, for instance, you want to enable more than just kids' content in a profile but also block anything that's above PG-13.

Netflix now also lets you disable auto-play on a kid profile. The platform also now lets you block specific titles by name.

