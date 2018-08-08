Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 08 August, 2018 20:17 IST

Netflix, Unicef India and FICCI pitch for safer online environment for children

The goal is to equip youth and their guardians to use tools to ensure a safe online experience.

Netflix, Unicef India and FICCI Arise on 8 August came together to join a dialogue on ensuring a safer online environment for children.

The Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), a global NGO specialising in the area of online safety, hosted a session on ensuring a safer online environment for children, and the organisations extended their support, read a statement.

Children play a game on a mobile phone at slum area in New Delhi, India July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC1AF2E8E9D0

Children play a game on a mobile phone at slum area in New Delhi. Image: Reuters

The focus of the event was on how to enable children and youth to benefit from the advantages that the Internet has to offer.

At the event, the discussions included how to equip youth and their guardians to use online tools and other techniques which ensure that they have a safe and age-appropriate experience online.

Stephen Balkam, CEO of FOSI, said: "Online safety is everyone's responsibility and everybody has to work together to maintain it. This can best be done through open dialogue with various stakeholders.... Now more than ever, it is essential to empower young people to be good digital citizens and to be the change for a safer and more civil Internet."

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

also see

Profit

Facebook loses 24% stock value post Q2 results; profit margins predicted to drop

Jul 26, 2018

Calibre movie review: Cleverly assembled psychological thriller with a grisly climax

Jul 29, 2018

Sacred Games: Netflix counsel informs Delhi High Court that objectionable subtitle won't be changed

Aug 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi's assertion towards industrialists to help alleviate negative perception, says corporate India

Jul 30, 2018

NewsTracker

FinMin to examine private security industry demand for GST cut: MoS Finance Shukla

Aug 04, 2018

NewsTracker

Delhi government to move Supreme Court against Delhi HC verdict on quashing revised minimum wages

Aug 07, 2018

science

cellular probes

Scientists enhance flourescent cellular probes to make them more effective

Aug 08, 2018

Comet Sighting

If you haven't seen the 'Incredible Hulk' comet yet, today is your chance

Aug 08, 2018

Parker probe

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

Aug 08, 2018

Genetics

'Domestication' can be traced back to an animal's genes, a 60-year study reveals

Aug 08, 2018