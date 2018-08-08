Netflix, Unicef India and FICCI Arise on 8 August came together to join a dialogue on ensuring a safer online environment for children.

The Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), a global NGO specialising in the area of online safety, hosted a session on ensuring a safer online environment for children, and the organisations extended their support, read a statement.

The focus of the event was on how to enable children and youth to benefit from the advantages that the Internet has to offer.

At the event, the discussions included how to equip youth and their guardians to use online tools and other techniques which ensure that they have a safe and age-appropriate experience online.

Stephen Balkam, CEO of FOSI, said: "Online safety is everyone's responsibility and everybody has to work together to maintain it. This can best be done through open dialogue with various stakeholders.... Now more than ever, it is essential to empower young people to be good digital citizens and to be the change for a safer and more civil Internet."