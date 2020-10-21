FP Trending

Netflix, a popular streaming platform, is planning to offer its streaming services to non-subscribers in India free of cost for a weekend. The 48 hours free promo which Netflix is calling "StreamFest" will begin on 4 December. According to a report by The Variety, the announcement was made by Netflix COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters in the earnings interview released after the OTT platform reported third-quarter 2020 results.

“An idea we’re excited about — and we’ll see how it goes — we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing new stories we have… really create an event and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” the report quoted Peters as saying.

A report by TechCrunch mentioned a top executive of Netflix saying that the initiative of providing free access for a weekend has been taken to expand the OTT platform's reach in the country.

The streaming platform reported a slower user growth for the quarter that ended in September. It has stopped offering first-month complimentary access to new users in the US.

Netflix, however, still has plans to keep experimenting in "new ways to attract potential customers in various parts of the world, the report mention Greg Peters saying.

A report by The Verge quoted a Netflix spokesperson prior to the earning call saying that the American streaming giant always looks out for different marketing promotions to lure new members and give them a great experience.