Wednesday, March 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Netflix to achieve net-zero emissions by 2022 end; introduces Net Zero plus Nature plan

The carbon footprint of the company in 2020 was 1,100,000 metric tons out of which 50 percent was generated by the production of Netflix content.


FP TrendingMar 31, 2021 13:45:34 IST

Streaming services Netflix is planning to achieve net-zero greenhouse gases emissions by the end of 2022. In a blog post, the platform has shared that they have planned a three-step solution to reducing their emissions. Written by Netflix Sustainability Officer Emma Stewart, the post states that the platform has a Net Zero + Nature plan. The carbon footprint of the company in 2020 was 1,100,000 metric tons out of which 50 percent was generated by the production of Netflix content. As much as 45 percent of their footprint comes from corporate operations while 5 percent is from the usage of cloud providers.

The first step of the Net Zero + Nature plan involves reducing emissions which will be achieved by Netflix, based on the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) Guidance. By 2030, they aim to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 45 percent. Their plan will include all the 10 guidelines by SBTI.

Netflix to achieve net-zero emissions by 2022 end; introduces Net Zero plus Nature plan

A screen grab from Netflix's Netflix + Sustainability video. Image: WeAreNetflix/YouTube

As per the blog post, Netflix aims to retain the existing carbon storage. According to their plan, the emissions that they cannot avoid will be neutralised by the end of 2021 as the company will invest in projects that will prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere. To meet the global climate goals, the company promises to conserve tropical forests and other at-risk natural areas.

Lastly, Netflix’s Net Zero + Nature plan includes the aim of removing carbon from the atmosphere. The projects that can capture and store carbon will include restoring healthy soils, mangroves and grasslands.

As a part of their plan, Netflix has also shared a video about their sustainability aim and how stories can help drive the change.

Netflix has invested in several other projects for the preservation of the environment. They are supporting the Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project in Kenya which aims to protect dryland forest. Their investment in the Lightning Creek Ranch project in the US state of Oregon is preserving the largest bunchgrass prairie of North America.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021