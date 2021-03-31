FP Trending

Streaming services Netflix is planning to achieve net-zero greenhouse gases emissions by the end of 2022. In a blog post, the platform has shared that they have planned a three-step solution to reducing their emissions. Written by Netflix Sustainability Officer Emma Stewart, the post states that the platform has a Net Zero + Nature plan. The carbon footprint of the company in 2020 was 1,100,000 metric tons out of which 50 percent was generated by the production of Netflix content. As much as 45 percent of their footprint comes from corporate operations while 5 percent is from the usage of cloud providers.

The first step of the Net Zero + Nature plan involves reducing emissions which will be achieved by Netflix, based on the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) Guidance. By 2030, they aim to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 45 percent. Their plan will include all the 10 guidelines by SBTI.

As per the blog post, Netflix aims to retain the existing carbon storage. According to their plan, the emissions that they cannot avoid will be neutralised by the end of 2021 as the company will invest in projects that will prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere. To meet the global climate goals, the company promises to conserve tropical forests and other at-risk natural areas.

Lastly, Netflix’s Net Zero + Nature plan includes the aim of removing carbon from the atmosphere. The projects that can capture and store carbon will include restoring healthy soils, mangroves and grasslands.

As a part of their plan, Netflix has also shared a video about their sustainability aim and how stories can help drive the change.

Netflix has invested in several other projects for the preservation of the environment. They are supporting the Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project in Kenya which aims to protect dryland forest. Their investment in the Lightning Creek Ranch project in the US state of Oregon is preserving the largest bunchgrass prairie of North America.