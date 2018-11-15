Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
Reuters 15 November, 2018 08:01 IST

Netflix tests mobile-only plan in Malaysia, priced at half its current basic plan

Netflix's mobile-only plan costs just 17 Malaysian ringgit a month; the basic plan which costs 33.

Netflix is testing a mobile-only subscription plan in Malaysia priced at roughly half its current basic plan in the country, the global leader in video streaming said on 14 November.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan costs just 17 Malaysian ringgit ($4.05) a month, compared to its Basic plan which costs 33 ringgit ($7.87).

The company declined to give additional details about which countries it was testing in.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood. Image: Reuters



Chief Executive Reed Hastings on 9 November quashed speculation that the streaming video company would cut prices for the hotly competitive India market but other officials have suggested it could trial cheaper plans in small markets.

“We are testing to understand consumer interest in a mobile-only plan in some countries,” Netflix said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.

“Generally, we try out lots of new ideas at any given time, and they can vary in how long they last and who sees them. We may not ever roll out the features or elements included in a test.”

Research firm Statista estimates that Netflix has 132,000 subscribers in Malaysia, making it one of the smallest markets for the streaming giant.

