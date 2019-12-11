tech2 News Staff

Currently, Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming platforms in India. To set a strong foothold in the market, the company has launched several subscription plans including a mobile-only plan. Now it has been reported that Netflix is working on a long-term subscription plan in India.

A report by Economic Times reveals that Netflix is now offering a three months, six months, and 12 months plans to new users at a discounted rate. These users will reportedly save up from 20 percent and 50 percent depending on the type they opt for.

We were unable to confirm the same.

As per the report, this experiment began after the Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings said the company has placed great emphasis on creating original Indian content for its audiences in the country and has invested Rs 3000 crore towards that in 2019-2020.

The report further reveals that a Netflix spokesperson said that users might like the flexibility where they can pay for a few months at once. These plans are expected to roll out for all users only "if people find it useful".

A report by Gadgets 360 also reveals that the three months plan is reportedly available at Rs 1,919, down from Rs 2,397 (current premium three-month subscription), the six-month plan will reportedly cost you Rs 3,359, down from 4,794 (30 percent discount) and the one-year subscription will reportedly cost you Rs 4,799 down by 50 percent.

We have reached out to Netflix to learn more about the plans.

