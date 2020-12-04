tech2 News Staff

Netflix has officially announced that it will kick off its much-awaited StreamFest in India tomorrow (5 December). This 48-hour fest will commence on 5 December from 12.01 am and will end on 6 Dec at 11.59 pm. According to Netflix, "anyone in India" can watch any movie, series or documentary for free during this fest. However, these users can also come across the message "StreamFest is at capacity" but Netflix will notify you once the coast is clear and you can resume streaming again.

Drop your weekend plans! Netflix is free for just two days. Catch all the shows and movies you love, no credit card needed. ❤️ or RT this and we’ll nudge you when #NetflixStreamFest starts! pic.twitter.com/WHYcwW0lJB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 29, 2020

All you need to do is visit Netflix.com/StreamFest (or download the Android app), sign up with your email ID or name or phone number and that is it. You can set a reminder that will notify you once the StreamFest is live. Also, the company has confirmed that no credit or debit card or payment is needed during this upcoming fest.

According to the Netflix blog, with one sign-in, the user will get access to only one Standard Definition stream. After the user logs in via the Android app or browser, they can sign in from any device including smart TV, gaming console, iOS device. They will also get access to features like creating profiles, setting parental controls, browse in Hindi and so on during these two days.