Netflix stops support for AirPlay as Apple expands protocol to third-party devices

The Apple TV and other AirPlay-ready devices will include a Netflix app built-in.

tech2 News StaffApr 07, 2019 17:55:31 IST

If you have been struggling to AirPlay Netflix content via iOS devices on Apple TV, you are not alone. Netflix has reportedly stopped supporting AirPlay due to some unexplained reasons.

Netflix supported AirPlay streaming from iOS devices to Apple TV since 2013. It allowed users to stream content from an iOS device directly to an Apple TV. However, the company on its help page notes that the support has been disabled due to technical limitations, Engadget reported.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood. Image: Reuters

It is unclear what these limitations are. However, the timing coincides with Apple's latest unveiling of Netflix competitor Apple TV+ and a new AirPlay 2 protocol.

The Apple TV and other AirPlay-ready devices will include a Netflix app built-in. It may work with Cast button or AirPlay Mirroring. However, the logging process will become cumbersome without the use of a phone or tablet.

Netflix later responded to the report, issuing a statement which said that the streaming giant had pulled AirPlay support due to the widening number of third-party devices supporting AirPlay.

"With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn't a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn't) or certify these experiences. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices," read the statement from Netflix.

