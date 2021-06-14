FP Trending

Netflix has unveiled its first owned-and-operated retail outlet named Netflix.shop to sell products and merchandise fashioned off its shows. As per a blog post, the e-store will sell exclusive and limited editions of "carefully selected high-quality apparel and lifestyle products" related to Netflix's shows regularly. Netflix, like some of its competitors (including Hulu and HBO Max), does not air commercials and relies on the monthly fees paid by its more than 200-million global subscribers. That’s where Netflix.shop makes its entry.

Josh Simon, VP of consumer products at Netflix, says the streaming giant’s online store will sell exclusive The Witcher- and Stranger Things-themed merchandise, which will have the logos of these two shows, and new Netflix logo-wear from BEAMS, a Japanese fashion house.

For this month, products set to debut on the online store are streetwear and action figures based on anime shows Yasuke and Eden, along with the limited-edition apparel and luxury decorative items inspired by Lupin, a French thriller series, in collaboration with the Musee du Louvre.

The company will unveil a collection of anime-themed collectibles for the store launch. These collectibles will be from Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentley, three up-and-coming designers.

In the coming months, Stranger Things- and Money Heist-themed merchandise will appear on the online shelves.

After the launch of Shopify, Netflix.shop is the streaming giant's next e-commerce venture. The site will first be introduced for customers in the US, followed by other markets in the coming months. Besides, Netflix also has licensed deals for a variety of products based on its original programming, sold by Target, Walmart, Amazon, H&M, Sephora and other retailers.

Netflix's fan-made T-shirts and other merchandise have been on the market for years.