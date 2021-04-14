Wednesday, April 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Netflix redesigns Kids profile to show most-watched titles and characters on the homepage

The home screen will have a main billboard image, however, as the app collects enough watch history, the row with characters will appear.


FP TrendingApr 14, 2021 18:16:38 IST

Netflix has redesigned the Kids profile to display characters from their most-watched shows on the home screen. The ‘My Favourites’ section will be accompanied by characters from their favourite movies. Speaking about the development, Michelle Parsons, product manager for kids and family at Netflix, said that they wanted to represent the title in a way kids recognise the most. Michelle said, “This is going to be like a kid walking into their own room, where they know where every Lego piece is”.

Netflix redesigns Kids profile to show most-watched titles and characters on the homepage

Redesigned UI. Image: Netflix

The new feature is going to differentiate the profile of kids from that of the adults as the ‘My Favourites’ section will have characters attached to the title. The section will only display the content on Netflix that has been previously watched by the kid, so it will only appear when there is adequate watch history.

Michelle added that Netflix had conducted a test of the character-based ‘favourites’ row last year and found that the ‘kids loved it’.

Existing UI. Image: Netflix

Existing UI. Image: Netflix

‘My Favourite’ section will have five characters in a row with the titles of the shows/films. However, for the newly created profiles where watch history is not available, the kids profile will have the same appearance as the adult profiles. The home screen will have a main billboard image, however, as the app collects enough watch history, the row with characters will appear. If the kid selects a title then the trailer of the title will play behind the character.

At the moment, only Netflix's connected TV apps will feature the favourites row. As per Michelle, the feature is going to be tested on other platforms in the next few months. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Netflix

Netflix will now let you add passwords on individual profiles, block specific titles by name

Apr 08, 2020
Netflix will now let you add passwords on individual profiles, block specific titles by name

science

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021