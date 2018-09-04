Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
Netflix partners with Hathway Broadband to offer video streaming services

Hathway’s set-top box will also include a remote with a dedicated Netflix button.

Netflix said on Tuesday that it has partnered Hathway Broadband to offer video streaming services to the latter’s eight lakh subscribers. Under the alliance, Netflix will be offered through Hathway’s set-top box that includes a remote with a dedicated Netflix button to allow users to launch the service directly.

The cable broadband provider’s subscribers will also be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Hathway bill, a statement said. “In this smart and digital era, customers are looking at leading internet entertainment services like Netflix to access high quality, well-produced entertainment,” Hathway Managing Director Rajan Gupta said.

He added that the Hathway set-top box will be bundled with its high-speed, unlimited fibre-to-home monthly plans. Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President Business Development for Netflix Asia, said the company is excited to partner with Hathway Broadband in India to bring the latest technologies and great stories under one roof.

Netflix is one of the world’s largest internet entertainment service with 130 million subscribers in over 190 countries. It doesn’t disclose country-specific numbers. As of 31 March 2018, Hathway Broadband had 8,00,000 broadband customers.

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

