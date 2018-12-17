Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Netflix now adds support HDR/HDR 10 streaming on Mate 20 series, LG Q9, Sony Xperia XZ3

Other devices added to the Netflix HDR/ HDR10 list are LG Q9, LG X5, and Sony Xperia XZ3.

tech2 News Staff Dec 17, 2018 14:16 PM IST

Netflix is very selective about which devices it allows to playback the HDR content on its platform. Devices can't play HDR content on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more unless they have gotten the highest level of certification from Google’s Widevine DRM called Widevine L1. Also, the streaming service needs to whitelist the device for it to play HDR content.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood. Image: Reuters

The Mate 20 series has been making a lot of noise in the smartphone world as of late and all the devices have had the Widevine L1 certification. First spotted by Android Police, the Huawei Mate 20 series which includes the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X, has now been certified by Netflix to play HDR and HDR10 content.

Other devices added to the list are LG Q9, LG X5 and Sony Xperia XZ3.

One device that surprisingly didn't support Widevine L1 is the Poco F1, although Xiaomi has said that it is working towards the issue and would introduce the certification via a software update.

For those who are not aware, Widevine is a leading encryption scheme for securely licensing, distributing and protecting playback on video on any consumer device. In simpler terms, Widevine certification prevents the piracy of video content.

Think of it as a kind of very secure encryption-decryption standard. There are three levels to Widevine which are L1, L2 and L3. Devices that support Widevine L1 can play HD content. Video streaming platforms such as YouTube which does not require DRM (Digital Rights Management) will be able to stream HD content without a problem.

