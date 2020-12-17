Thursday, December 17, 2020Back to
Netflix may soon roll out an audio-only mode for Android users: Report

The background audio feature might come in handy for users is when they are on limited mobile data.


FP TrendingDec 17, 2020 14:22:16 IST

It turns out that streaming service Netflix is rolling out an audio-only mode to some of its users. The feature was first spotted in an app teardrop by XDA Developers in October, but was not functional back then. The feature basically allows users to listen to Netflix shows like they listen to podcasts whole attending other important tasks and not staying glued to the screens. Another time that the background audio feature might come in handy for users is when they are on limited mobile data.

Representational Image: Reuters

However, a new report by Android Police finds that the first few subscribers have started receiving the version 7.84.1 build 28 35243.

According to the report, users who are in on the change will now see a Video off button to the top of the full-screen video player. Tapping on the screen will turn on the audio-only mode, leaving user with a blank screen showing all playback controls including scrub bar, forward and backward, speed etc.

The report adds that a new Audio Only option has also been spotted, tapping which opens a pop-up menu that lets one choose when they want to use modes such as Always On, Headphones or External Speakers, and Off.

The report adds that it might take a while for the audio-mode to fully roll out to accounts and the only thing that users can do in the meantime is to check if their Netflix is updated to the latest version.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


