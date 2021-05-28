FP Trending

Netflix recently introduced the Play Something button to help indecisive people get something to watch on TV. The helpful feature is now available for the platform’s mobile version, starting with Android users. The video-streaming platform is testing the Play Something feature for Android users globally. This option will be available in both the Adult and Kids profiles. The button was spotted by Engadget on the android app.

If you are on Netflix and unable to decide the movie or show you want to watch, tapping on the option will put the OTT platform’s algorithms into play and you will find yourself with a number of choices.

The options could include something new or something that you have already watched. There might be a suggestion for something similar to have watched before. You can choose whichever you like and start watching. If you don’t like the options, you can select the Play Something Else button for more.

There’s no word on when the feature will reach a wider audience. Plus, its availability for iOS users remains unknown too.

In related news, Netflix is expected to soon venture into gaming and allow people to download games and then play. The games could be from third parties or inspired by Netflix Originals. This will be to cash in on the growing gaming segment and compete with the likes of Apple Arcade, Google Stadia, and more.