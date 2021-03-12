Priya Singh

Netflix India is currently testing a new plan that is going to make the platform available for subscribers at a reduced price. The Rs 299 monthly Mobile+ plan will allow subscribers to access streaming service in 720p high-definition (HD) video. As a part of this plan, they can use Netflix on both mobile and computer and only one device can be accessed at a time. The plan, which is being tested by some of the Netflix members, will be rolled out for the long term only if they like it.

It is an upgrade from the Mobile plan that costs Rs 199 per month and allows users to stream videos in standard definition (SD) only.

The Mobile+ plan is currently available to only select Netflix users. The streaming service’s basic plan costs Rs 499 and streams SD quality videos. If the plan is introduced for all, it could make the streaming experience affordable.

Previously, the company had tested a Rs 349 plan. The features of the plan are same as the Mobile+ plan, however, the price was high when it was first tested in July 2020. Rs 349 plan was not launched widely and Netflix will now offer the same features at a lesser price.

Netflix is one of the costliest video streaming services in the country. Its competitor Amazon Prime Video offers streaming services for a cost of Rs 999 per year and gives access to three users to watch videos on smartphones/laptops at a time.