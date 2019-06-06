tech2 News Staff

Streaming giant Netflix is adding a lot of new content to its already everlasting list of movies and TV shows every day. Apart from that, the company is also in the process of testing out new ways for users to interact with all this content, especially on the mobile app.

To that effect, Netflix may be working on a new method to make all its content appear as posts on Instagram do.

As per a report on Variety, this new feature, being called as 'Extras' is being tested with a small number of users at the moment.

“We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent,” said a spokesperson in an email correspondence with Variety.

For those who have been selected for this beta program, there will appear a dedicated button which will open a sort of Instagram-like feed for browsing through Netflix's content. Videos present in the feed will play automatically, but without sound and image galleries can be scrolled horizontally. The Extras feature also emphasises sharing recommendations with others via third-party apps.

This feature is still in its testing phase, and quite often most of these features will fizzle out without coming out as a wider stable update. However, this is not the first time Netflix has attempted to use features from popular social media apps such as Instagram and Snapchat. Before this, Netflix brought in a feature to provide vertical video previews which look like Insta stories.

