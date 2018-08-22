Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 16:24 IST

Netflix is testing a payment feature that bypasses iTunes for fees and sign-up

Users are unable to pay using iTunes and are being redirected to the mobile web version of Netflix.

Netflix is apparently testing an experimental feature that bypasses Apple’s iTunes for sign-up fees in 33 countries, including India. This means that until 30 September, Netflix subscribers in a few markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia will be unable to pay using iTunes, and will instead be redirected to the mobile web version, for entering payment details and thus paying directly with Netflix.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature will forgo the Apple’s percentage cut from the subscription fees. Many other apps like Spotify have also moved users away from using iTunes to pay for subscriptions. this could be because apps currently pay Apple 30 percent when a user makes their first subscription and 15 percent for subsequent renewals.

Representational Image

Representational Image

The test has been running since June. It started first in 10 countries and then expanded to 33 from 2 August 2 and will last until 30 September.

The test by Netflix on Apple’s iTunes was first spotted by NDTV on 17 August, when the Netflix iOS app did not allow people to sign up for its service via its app for iPhone and iPad.

A Netflix representative then said in a statement to TechCrunch, “We are constantly innovating and testing new signup approaches on different platforms to better understand what our members like. Based on what we learn, we work to improve the Netflix experience for members everywhere.”

It may be a test, but it looks like the Netflix increasingly want to build a more direct contact with the users, and stop its customer relationships via other platforms.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

Google Cameos

Google launches Insta Question sticker-like app, except this involves celebs

Aug 11, 2018

App Store

Apple pulls around 25,000 'illegal' apps from App Store in China: Report

Aug 20, 2018

iOS 12

Markup Tool in iOS 12 public beta reveals Apple Pencil support on the new iPhone

Aug 17, 2018

Apple

Apple delays 'Group FaceTime' feature on iOS which allows 32 participants simultaneously

Aug 14, 2018

Apple

Apple probed in Japan for pressuring Yahoo to quash its gaming platform

Aug 16, 2018

Apple

Apple informs TRAI that the next iOS update will allow users to report spam calls

Aug 08, 2018

science

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018

Moon

Scientists confirm 'definitive existence' of ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-1 data

Aug 22, 2018

Supercapacitors

Supercapacitors to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen: What is it and how does it work?

Aug 22, 2018