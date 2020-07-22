Wednesday, July 22, 2020Back to
Netflix is testing a new Rs 349 low-cost subscription plan in India: All you need to know

Netflix is currently only testing the plan in India and will only rollout the plan to all after a 'long-term' testing.


tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2020 13:20:15 IST

Netflix is testing a new low-cost subscription plan in India.

The news about the new subscription plan being tested in India was first reported by AndroidPure, which revealed that Netflix has started rolling out a 'Mobile+' plan in India, priced at Rs 349. The plan reportedly allows HD streaming and supports viewing across mobile, tablet, and computer screens. Streaming on TV, however, is not supported.

Netflix is testing a new Rs 349 low-cost subscription plan in India: All you need to know

Image: Reuters

Netflix confirmed the news in an emailed statement:

“We launched the mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do."

Netflix says that currently it is only testing the plan in India and will only rollout the plan to all after a 'long-term' testing.

In July last year, Netflix rolled out it's first Rs 199 mobile-only subscription plan in India. The plan added to its Rs 499 basic plan, Rs 649 standard plan, and Rs 799 premium plan in India.

Looking at the competition, Apple TV+ comes at a monthly subscription of Rs 99. Amazon Prime Video subscription costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 a year. Hotstar, on the other hand, offers free streaming for TV content, but charges a premium of Rs 190 for international TV shows and movies or the latest Hindi movies. Disney+ content that is available on Hotstar in India, has a Rs 999 annual and a Rs 299 monthly plan.

