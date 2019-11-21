tech2 News Staff

Netflix appears to be down in many regions across the world. Users across social media are complaining about the outage. It’s being reported by subscribers across all platforms including web, Android and iOS.

The outage is being reported by several users on Downdetector where a spike of reports is visible currently. We tried to stream films and TV shows from our devices that included both Android and iOS. On Android, it popped up a message that said, “There is a problem playing the video. Please try again.”

The content didn’t play and popped an error. It was the same when we tried to stream from Chrome and Safari. Web browsers displayed “Oops, something went wrong…” with error code ‘M7111-1935-107016’ at the bottom.

While you can still view your library, list, and homepage, none of the content is streamable.

Netflix has acknowledged the issue on its own help page. The ‘Is Netflix down?’ page shows a message that says, “We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices. We are working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

