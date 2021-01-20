FP Trending

Netflix is reportedly working on iOS 14’s new spatial audio functionality with the aim of providing some Apple users the taste of spatial audio on the app. Currently, only AirPods Pro and AirPods Max have the feature of spatial audio and now it seems that the content streaming service provider has been developing support for the audio quality on iPhone and iPad since December last year. According to a French tech portal, IphoneSoft, Netflix is going to launch the feature by Spring. The portal has cited information from an anonymous developer who is part of the development part for the firm in the US.

Spatial Audio, as per Apple, is a feature that provides users with three-dimensional audio that envelopes the user wherever they are going, moving their head or device. The spec comes with ‘dynamic head tracking’ and as per the Cupertino-based firm, it produces “theater-like sound that surrounds you from the movie or video you're watching, so that it seems as if the sound is coming from all around you”. Moreover, the sound field remains “mapped” to the device so that the voice can stay along with the actor or action that is being displayed on the screen.

While it only works on AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, to enable spatial audio, users also need to have iPhone 7 or later models. In the case of iPads, it must be one of these models: iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation) and later; iPad Pro 11‑inch; iPad Air (3rd generation); iPad (6th generation) and later; and iPad mini (5th generation). It is accessible in iOS or iPadOS 14 or later as well.

Even if Netflix brings in the spatial audio feature, it is most likely going to work only for Apple devices, and specifically only on devices that are compatible with the spatial audio feature. It would not be a surprise if Netflix introduces the plan only for its highest-end Premium tiers.