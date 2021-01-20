Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Netflix is reportedly working on a spatial audio feature for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Even if Netflix brings in the spatial audio feature, it is most likely going to work only for Apple device


FP TrendingJan 20, 2021 15:38:31 IST

Netflix is reportedly working on iOS 14’s new spatial audio functionality with the aim of providing some Apple users the taste of spatial audio on the app. Currently, only AirPods Pro and AirPods Max have the feature of spatial audio and now it seems that the content streaming service provider has been developing support for the audio quality on iPhone and iPad since December last year. According to a French tech portal, IphoneSoft, Netflix is going to launch the feature by Spring. The portal has cited information from an anonymous developer who is part of the development part for the firm in the US.

Netflix is reportedly working on a spatial audio feature for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Even if Netflix brings in the spatial audio feature, it is most likely going to work only for Apple devices.

Spatial Audio, as per Apple, is a feature that provides users with three-dimensional audio that envelopes the user wherever they are going, moving their head or device. The spec comes with ‘dynamic head tracking’ and as per the Cupertino-based firm, it produces “theater-like sound that surrounds you from the movie or video you're watching, so that it seems as if the sound is coming from all around you”. Moreover, the sound field remains “mapped” to the device so that the voice can stay along with the actor or action that is being displayed on the screen.

While it only works on AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, to enable spatial audio, users also need to have iPhone 7 or later models. In the case of iPads, it must be one of these models: iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation) and later; iPad Pro 11‑inch; iPad Air (3rd generation); iPad (6th generation) and later; and iPad mini (5th generation). It is accessible in iOS or iPadOS 14 or later as well.

Even if Netflix brings in the spatial audio feature, it is most likely going to work only for Apple devices, and specifically only on devices that are compatible with the spatial audio feature. It would not be a surprise if Netflix introduces the plan only for its highest-end Premium tiers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

Cherry trailer: Russo Brothers' film charts Tom Holland's journey from army medic to bank robber

Jan 15, 2021
Cherry trailer: Russo Brothers' film charts Tom Holland's journey from army medic to bank robber
Malcolm & Marie, Losing Alice, Outside the Wire, Penguin Bloom: Trailers this week

Buzz Patrol

Malcolm & Marie, Losing Alice, Outside the Wire, Penguin Bloom: Trailers this week

Jan 12, 2021
Servant Season 2 review: Apple TV+ series fully embraces its dark comedy side in superior sophomore outing

Buzz Patrol

Servant Season 2 review: Apple TV+ series fully embraces its dark comedy side in superior sophomore outing

Jan 15, 2021
Two-part documentary on Oprah Winfrey to release on Apple TV+ as part of multi-year deal

Hollywood

Two-part documentary on Oprah Winfrey to release on Apple TV+ as part of multi-year deal

Jan 15, 2021
Cherry teaser — After Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland and Russo Brothers team up for crime thriller

BuzzPatrol

Cherry teaser — After Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland and Russo Brothers team up for crime thriller

Jan 09, 2021
The M Night Shyamalan interview | 'Ramifications of pandemic coincide with the minimalistic way I like to tell my stories'

The M Night Shyamalan interview | 'Ramifications of pandemic coincide with the minimalistic way I like to tell my stories'

Jan 12, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021