Netflix is reportedly testing adjustable playback speed in Android app

The new feature will allow Netflix users to slow down or speed up video playback on the mobile app.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 18:39:43 IST

Netflix has quietly started testing a feature to give users more control over the playback speed of its video content. Variable playback speed allows users to either slow down or speed up the video playback. However, users will be more interested in speeding up playback so that they could finish watching something sooner than intended.

Netflix is reportedly testing adjustable playback speed in Android app

The Netflix logo is seen in their office in Hollywood. Image: Reuters.

Android Police reported that this feature has been under testing for more than a week. Based on a screenshot from the Android app, users will get the option to slow down playback by 0.5x or 0.75x or speed it up to 1.25x or 1.5x. If you don’t have the patience to sit through the regular playback speeds, speeding up the video will allow you to watch movies or TV shows in a shorter period. This feature is already present on Podcast services and online video players like YouTube.

Because of how it’s being tested without much fanfare, it’s indicative that Netflix is keeping this feature strictly under a testing phase. Whether this feature gets a broader rollout is completely dependent on feedback. Hence, it may or may not actually become a permanent feature. Android Police said that the users who reported the test were using Android. However, the testing could be expanded to Android TV, iOS, web and the rest of the platforms where Netflix is available.

