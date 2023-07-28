Big Bucks for AI: Netflix is offering Rs 7.4 cr to anyone who can tell them how to make money using AI

Netflix is offering Rs 7.4 cr to anyone who can tell them how to cash in on AI

Streaming giant Netflix, currently entangled in a dispute with the striking Screen Actors Guild and the Writer’s Guild of America, is seeking to hire a machine learning product manager with a hefty salary ranging from $300,000 to $900,000.

The job posting is somewhat cryptic about the specific responsibilities but indicates that the role will involve leveraging AI technology to capitalize on various opportunities. Basically, they want to know how best can they cash in on AI.

Netflix wants a big chunk of that AI pie

Netflix acknowledges that machine learning and artificial intelligence play crucial roles in their business, such as powering recommendation algorithms and thumbnails. The Machine Learning Platform (MLP) serves as the foundation for these innovations, enabling ML/AI practitioners to achieve impactful results by facilitating the development, deployment, and improvement of machine-learning models.

The company intends to enhance the leverage of this platform and thus aims to fill the new Product Management role.

Netflix is paying more than the market average

At Netflix, the salaries for various positions related to machine learning (ML) are quite substantial. An engineering manager focusing on member satisfaction in ML, likely working on the recommendation engine, can earn up to an impressive $849,000, with the starting point for negotiations beginning at $449,000.

For an L6 research scientist specializing in ML, the salary range is between $390,000 and $900,000. Meanwhile, the technical director of the ML Research and Development tech lab can earn anywhere from $450,000 to $650,000.

There are also opportunities for L5 software engineers and research scientists with salaries ranging from a more modest $100,000 to a considerable $700,000.

A whole new vertical within Netflix

Qualifications for the AI management position entail a combination of skills to define, explain, and execute a vision for Netflix’s continued integration of AI. This suggests that Netflix envisions implementing AI extensively across all aspects of its operations.

While the job listing showcases Netflix’s firm commitment to AI, it also reflects the company’s reluctance to back down from its AI ambitions. This approach may prompt other studios to follow suit, pushing further integration of AI in the content industry.

Overall, the posting raises concerns about the growing influence of AI in shaping the future of entertainment, potentially leading to a content economy heavily reliant on AI-generated material.