FP Trending

Netflix, for Android devices, could soon be getting a new time feature. The company has been testing a sleep timer that would stop the video playback on its own, after a set time limit. This story is available on The Verge website. This new feature will allow users to choose between four timer settings that include a 15 minutes timer, 30 minutes timer, 45 minutes timer, or end of whatever they are watching. As soon as the time limit comes to an end the app would automatically stop.

Theoretically, this feature will aid in saving battery in Android devices, while making sure that the episodes don't continue via auto-play.

For now, the test is limited to selected Android users but Netflix could bring this feature to other devices like desktops, TV sets, depending on how widely the product is used.

How to use the timer feature on Android devices

Step 1:Select your favorite TV show or movie on your mobile device

Step 2: Users will see a clock icon on the upper right labeled as Timer

Step 3: Click on the Timer

Step 4: Now select from the 15, 30, 45 minutes, or Finish Show options

The feature, for now, is only available for adult profiles. The new screen time option feature could be a great option for kids too and the company could potentially make a version of the same or account profiles designed for children, depending on how well the feature is received. Instead of tapping on the clock icon and setting the timer, the feature for kids should be tweaked a little, as kids tend to tap on screens frequently.

This seems like a pretty cool feature, especially if you are someone, who falls asleep watching Netflix or other content on the phone. Having a turn-off option when an episode ends seems like a great feature.