FP Trending

Streaming platform Netflix has launched a new feature to hook users to the app. Just like TikTok and Instagram's Reels, the newly revealed Fast Laughs is a collection of funny videos that can be scrolled through within Netflix. In case, users are not looking forward to spending hours on a movie or show, they can simply go to Fast Laughs and scroll through short clips instead. As per a statement released by the company, these clips will be taken and curated from shows that are available on Netflix. So if a clip interests a user, they can add the title to their saved list to watch later.

Netflix says this feature is only for mobile devices and is currently available for iPhone users in select countries. Also, users will be able to share these clips individually on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, again much like other social media apps.

A report by The Verge mention that in the form of Fast Laughs, Netflix will be able to provide short-time entertainment, also displaying their catalogue in the process.

In order to access Fast Laughs, users need to go to the bottom navigation menu and then click on the Fast Laughs tab. Once the tab is clicked, the clips will automatically start playing. The content will be shown in the form of a full-screen feed and the funny clips will be taken from films, series, sitcoms and stand-up specials from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.

Netflix will soon start testing Fast Laughs on Android devices as well.