Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like collection of funny videos for mobile users

These clips of funny scenes will be taken and curated from shows that are available on Netflix.


FP TrendingMar 04, 2021 16:50:35 IST

Streaming platform Netflix has launched a new feature to hook users to the app. Just like TikTok and Instagram's Reels, the newly revealed Fast Laughs is a collection of funny videos that can be scrolled through within Netflix. In case, users are not looking forward to spending hours on a movie or show, they can simply go to Fast Laughs and scroll through short clips instead. As per a statement released by the company, these clips will be taken and curated from shows that are available on Netflix. So if a clip interests a user, they can add the title to their saved list to watch later.

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like collection of funny videos for mobile users

These clips of funny scenes will be taken and curated from shows that are available on Netflix.

Netflix says this feature is only for mobile devices and is currently available for iPhone users in select countries. Also, users will be able to share these clips individually on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, again much like other social media apps.

A report by The Verge mention that in the form of Fast Laughs, Netflix will be able to provide short-time entertainment, also displaying their catalogue in the process.

In order to access Fast Laughs, users need to go to the bottom navigation menu and then click on the Fast Laughs tab. Once the tab is clicked, the clips will automatically start playing. The content will be shown in the form of a full-screen feed and the funny clips will be taken from films, series, sitcoms and stand-up specials from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.

Netflix will soon start testing Fast Laughs on Android devices as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram Lite

Instagram Lite users in India can now view Reels, but they still can't create them

Feb 25, 2021
Instagram Lite users in India can now view Reels, but they still can't create them
Clubhouse app: The audio social network is compelling but it also has some very grown-up problems

Clubhouse

Clubhouse app: The audio social network is compelling but it also has some very grown-up problems

Mar 01, 2021
FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

FAU-G

FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

Feb 26, 2021
Apple iPhone 13 Pro models are likely to come with enhanced ultra-wide cameras: Report

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro models are likely to come with enhanced ultra-wide cameras: Report

Mar 04, 2021
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Mar 03, 2021
If you noticed your Instagram likes suddenly disappear, you are not alone – it's a bug

Instagram

If you noticed your Instagram likes suddenly disappear, you are not alone – it's a bug

Mar 03, 2021

science

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021