If someone paid us to stay in bed and binge on shows and movies on Netflix, we’d do it gladly. However, not only is that like asking for the moon, binging on Netflix too isn’t exactly free. While the platform has some of the most amazing content on it, it costs a handsome amount of money every month. Subscriptions start at Rs 500 a month and can go to double that if you want higher fidelity or to share the account with more people — which is also why many of us mooch off each other's accounts *wink wink*. But if a new report is to be believed, we may soon be able to afford our own Netflix accounts.

According to a post-earnings interview, reported by Bloomberg, Netflix is “experimenting with its pricing model” to bring some lower priced plans for subscribers in India.

"We are just getting started in India. We will experiment with other pricing models and see how that does in terms of being able to accelerate our growth and get more access. But even on the existing model, we feel like we have a long runway ahead of us in India," Netflix chief product officer Greg Peters said.

The company may also add shows for India in languages other than English and Hindi, Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings was reported as saying.

Netflix is currently the most expensive video streaming service available in India. As compared to the starting price of Netflix at Rs 500 per month, which goes up to Rs 800 for a month, Amazon Prime Video has monthly plans at Rs 129, whereas its annual membership costs Rs 999. Hotstar, on the other hand, has a lot of content up for free, whereas the premium offering costs just Rs 199 per month.