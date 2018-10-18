Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 13:48 IST

Netflix could soon launch lower-priced plans for subscribers in India: Report

Netflix CPO says that they are ‘experimenting with the pricing model’ to attract more subscribers.

If someone paid us to stay in bed and binge on shows and movies on Netflix, we’d do it gladly. However, not only is that like asking for the moon, binging on Netflix too isn’t exactly free. While the platform has some of the most amazing content on it, it costs a handsome amount of money every month. Subscriptions start at Rs 500 a month and can go to double that if you want higher fidelity or to share the account with more people — which is also why many of us mooch off each other's accounts *wink wink*. But if a new report is to be believed, we may soon be able to afford our own Netflix accounts.

Netflix.

Netflix.

According to a post-earnings interview, reported by Bloomberg, Netflix is “experimenting with its pricing model” to bring some lower priced plans for subscribers in India.

"We are just getting started in India. We will experiment with other pricing models and see how that does in terms of being able to accelerate our growth and get more access. But even on the existing model, we feel like we have a long runway ahead of us in India," Netflix chief product officer Greg Peters said.

The company may also add shows for India in languages other than English and Hindi, Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings was reported as saying.

Netflix is currently the most expensive video streaming service available in India. As compared to the starting price of Netflix at Rs 500 per month, which goes up to Rs 800 for a month, Amazon Prime Video has monthly plans at Rs 129, whereas its annual membership costs Rs 999. Hotstar, on the other hand, has a lot of content up for free, whereas the premium offering costs just Rs 199 per month.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

also see

Amazon

Amazon India brings Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote to India for Rs 5,999

Oct 03, 2018

Video consumption

Viewers in India are consuming online video content more than TV: Report

Oct 04, 2018

NowStreaming

The Kominsky Method trailer: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin try to cope with old age in Netflix's new comedy series

Oct 13, 2018

NowStreaming

Haunted trailer: Netflix's new series recounts real life horror stories of supernatural experiences

Oct 11, 2018

NowStreaming

WarnerMedia plans to launch new streaming service in late 2019 to challenge Disney, Netflix and Amazon

Oct 11, 2018

Netflix

Netflix adds 7 million new subscribers in three months reassuring investors

Oct 17, 2018

science

Science Oscars

Nine scientists win 'Oscars in Science', take home 2019 Breakthrough Prize

Oct 18, 2018

Astronomy

Hyperion, the largest galaxy supercluster recorded of the early cosmos unvieled

Oct 18, 2018

GM Foods

GM cotton now a possible food source for humans after winning FDA approval

Oct 18, 2018

Three Indian organisations win grants from Disney's Wildlife Conservation Fund

Oct 17, 2018