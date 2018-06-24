Sunday, June 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 24 June, 2018 10:07 IST

Netflix communication head resigns for speaking in an ‘insensitive' way to his team

Jonathan Friedland's departure from Netflix is the latest in a series of top executives resigning over inappropriate behaviour.

Netflix Inc Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Friedland is leaving the video streaming company, a company spokesperson said on 22 June without giving more details.

Representtional image.

Representational image.

Friedland tweeted that he had spoken in an "insensitive" manner. "Leaders have to be beyond reproach in the example we set and unfortunately I fell short of that standard when I was insensitive in speaking to my team about words that offend in comedy," he tweeted here

Friedland was not immediately available for comment.

Friedland has spent more than seven years with Netflix and was previously with Walt Disney Co.

His departure from Netflix is the latest in a series of top executives resigning over inappropriate behaviour.

Ford Motor Co former US chief Raj Nair departed abruptly in February after a probe on his behaviour, while Intel Corp former Chief Executive Brian Krzanich resigned on 21 June over a relationship with an employee.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

NewsTracker

US court approves $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner merger, delivers stinging rebuke to Donald Trump's administration

Jun 13, 2018

Ford Figo

Made-in-India 2018 Ford Figo sedan facelift for international markets revealed

Jun 20, 2018

Brian Krzanich

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigns after probe reveals relationship with employee

Jun 21, 2018

NowStreaming

Netflix CEO fires top spokesman for using the N-word: 'Incident confirms a deep lack of understanding'

Jun 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigns after 'consensual relationship' with employee; CFO named as interim chief

Jun 22, 2018

The Staircase review: This Netflix show explores courtroom drama through new and harrowing angles

Jun 16, 2018

science

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018