Netflix, Chill, and Game: Streaming giant to finally allow users access to its mobile games on TV
Netflix will finally allow users to play games on their platforms, on devices like laptops and TVs. Netflix first started experimenting with games in 2021, starting with games based on their shows, but then, expanded to other games
Netflix is shaking things up beyond their usual password-sharing shenanigans and bring something genuinely fresh to their subscribers. They’re testing out a cool new feature where users can actually stream some of their mobile games right from the main Netflix app to the TV
Mike Verdu, the VP of Netflix’s gaming division, spilt the beans in a blog post on Monday. He shared that soon, more users will get to dip their toes into Netflix’s impressive selection of mobile games, not just on their phones but on other devices too.
Folks in Canada and the UK are the lucky ones who’ll get to start with this experience. They’ll be able to play these games on their TVs through the Netflix app. And soon enough, they will be able to access the games on their PCs and Macs too. For now, the beta games that are available to users are Oxenfree, the adventure game, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.
Related Articles
Here’s how users can access the games on their TVs when they are finally eligible. They’ll need to scan a QR code on their TV screen, in the App, which will lead them to a separate Game Controller App.
Netflix launched this beta app recently, so it has limited functionality. However, for games on a user’s computer, they can keep it simple with a keyboard and mouse.
The Game Controller App is the only way to play Netflix games on your TV, at least for now. It’s got a layout that kinda looks like the buttons on a regular game controller, plus a little joystick widget. Third-party controller support may come along, but that will take some time.
Users will be able to play Netflix games on Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG TVs, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and several others. They’re planning to add more options in the future.
Some of the games in Netflix’s collection are actually console releases, and others are tailor-made for mobile phones. There are games that use the phone’s camera or touch controls. So, it’s a bit of a mystery how these will adapt to bigger screens and Netflix’s setup.
Netflix has been dabbling in gaming since 2021, though not many people have caught on yet. At first, they were making games based on their shows, but they switched things up in 2022 and started focusing on all sorts of games, both indie and big-budget console games. They’ve even bought out some popular indie developers.
Netflix’s game library is huge and has some real gems. We’re talking about adventure games like Oxenfree, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, and Kentucky Route Zero. They’ve also got action and strategy games like Into the Breach and Moonlighter.
The only hiccup so far is that not many folks know about Netflix’s gaming side. Users need to dig around in the app store to find them.
also read
Why is Hollywood ostracising Harry-Meghan & favouring William-Kate | Explained
Here is how Harry and Meghan are losing out to William and Kate in Hollywood. Hollywood elites are ostracising them and prefer not to maintain a distance from them.
Harry, Meghan latest: Why is Duchess wearing an anti-stress patch | Explained
Meghan Markle was recently spotted wearing a $4 ANTI-STRESS patch that provides resonance and frequencies for calm on wrist as she dons wool coat and scarf despite warm California weather which is very strange.
Alia Bhatt on moving to Hollywood: 'What Priyanka Chopra did was brave, I don't think I could do that'
She added, "I want to continue to do movies in India. And I want to be able to get these one-off, amazing international opportunities."