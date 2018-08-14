Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
Reuters 14 August, 2018

Netflix CFO David Wells step downs after eight years in charge of the company

Wells joined Netflix in 2004, two years after the company went public, and was responsible for content operations.

Netflix Inc Chief Financial Officer David Wells will step down after eight years in the role, the video streaming company said on Monday.

Wells will remain with Netflix until his successor is found, a search that will consider both internal and external candidates, Netflix said.

“Personally, I intend my next chapter to focus more on philanthropy and I like big challenges but I’m not sure yet what that looks like,” Wells said.

Wells joined Netflix in 2004, two years after the company went public, and was responsible for content operations and strategic planning. He was made vice president of finance planning and analysis in 2008.

Netflix shares fell 1.8 percent to $339.72 on Monday morning.

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

