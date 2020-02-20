Thursday, February 20, 2020Back to
ReutersFeb 20, 2020 04:15:40 IST

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings has written a book based on interviews with current employees, which sheds light on the streaming giant's radical management culture and the controversial principles at the heart of the company's psyche.

Hastings co-wrote "No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention" with Erin Meyer, the author of "The Culture Map", detailing how company culture transformed Netflix from a U.S. DVD service to a global streaming pioneer, according to a press release.

The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12 and details Hastings' corporate philosophy and set of management principles, as well as stories from his own career.

Several media outlets over the past few years have reported on the company's unconventional work environment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

