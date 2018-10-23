Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 23 October, 2018 09:32 IST

Netflix announces it will borrow $2 billion to fund original shows and content

Netflix is investing heavily in content to ramp up its battles for subscribers against rivals.

US leading media streaming service Netflix Inc has announced it will borrow another $2 billion in new debt to fund original shows and content.

Netflix.

Netflix.

Netflix said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for "general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital, and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions".

This is the second time that the California-based streaming firm to tap the debt market this year, which adds its long-term liabilities to more than $30 billion.

Netflix is investing heavily in content to ramp up its battles for subscribers against its rivals such as Apple and Amazon.

The company has burned about $1.7 billion in cash in the most recent quarter, and it expects to burn through $3 billion this year.

Netflix reported $8.34 billion in long-term debt by the end of September this year, increasing 71 percent from $4.89 billion in the previous year.

Netflix witnessed a rapid growth in the number of subscribers for the third quarter of 2018, with 7 million new streaming customers added for the period, including 1.09 million in the US.

With a total of 130 million users in 190 countries and regions across the world, Netflix is expected to net 9.4 million new subscribers by the end of 2018, with the US being its largest market.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

NowStreaming

WarnerMedia plans to launch new streaming service in late 2019 to challenge Disney, Netflix and Amazon

Oct 11, 2018

Netflix

YouTube, Netflix comprises 70% of an average US teen’s video-watching time: Report

Oct 23, 2018

Netflix

Netflix could soon launch lower-priced plans for subscribers in India: Report

Oct 18, 2018

Hacking

Apple, Amazon staff asked for briefings on China hacking attack: US senator

Oct 11, 2018

Super Micro

Super Micro Computer to review its hardware for any proof of alleged malicious chips

Oct 23, 2018

Made by Google

Made By Google event to begin at 8:30 pm today: Here's how you can watch it live

Oct 09, 2018

science

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Biomolecular Tools

Scientists track down cancer immunity genes with new barcoding technology

Oct 22, 2018

Melting Glaciers

China's melting glacier among world's largest freshwater sources, scientists worried

Oct 22, 2018