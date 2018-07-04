Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 04 July, 2018 17:00 IST

Nearly half the Indian population want 'mobile-free' time reveals survey

There is growing interconnectedness around the world, in both personal and work life, the study said

Despite the fact that technology can today help people to work from anywhere, nearly half the people in India want more "mobile-free" time to devote to their friends and family, showed results of a survey.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Nearly one-third of the respondents in India reported spending more time at work in the last two years with 38 percent of them attributing technology as the cause, showed the findings of the "Live Life" survey by American Express and research firm Morning Consult.

There is growing interconnectedness around the world, in both personal and work life as well as real and virtual interactions, the study said.

"The 'Live Life' survey highlights the shift from work-life balance to work-life integration," said Manoj Adlakha, CEO, American Express Banking, India.

For the study, Morning Consult, on behalf of American Express, conducted a series of surveys in eight markets— India, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Britain and the US.

In India, the firm interviewed around 2,000 respondents in an online survey conducted between 7 to 14 March, 2018. The findings showed that younger respondents were more likely than older respondents to want more mobile-free time.

Respondents from Telangana and Kerala reported the highest levels of integrated work and life in India, the study said.

More than 90 percent of the respondents in Tamil Nadu said personal relationships were of paramount importance as against 69 percent on an average.

tags


latest videos

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

also see

Internet users

Despite talk of Digital India, only 25% of Indians access the internet: Study

Jun 20, 2018

Twitter

Twitter addressing fake accounts, taking tougher action on abuse

Jun 27, 2018

Social Media

Instagram users in the US spend an average of 53 mins on the app daily

Jun 26, 2018

Viral

This tweet about a woman auto driver in Mumbai has gone viral

Jun 25, 2018

social media

Bitcoin prices can be manipulated by public sentiment on social media: Study

Jun 26, 2018

ShareThis

This dog saved his human from a rattlesnake and became an internet sensation

Jul 02, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018