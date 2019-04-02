Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NASA's condemnation of India blasting a satellite in low orbit is out of line and absurd

According to the European Space Agency there are another 75,000 more little pieces floating around.

Bikram VohraApr 02, 2019 16:39:45 IST

The aggressive and condemnatory response from NASA to the Indian ASAT blasting of a satellite in low orbit is out of line and righteous to the point of absurdity.

NASAs condemnation of India blasting a satellite in low orbit is out of line and absurd

Agni V missile used to carry out Mission Shakti.

Seeing as how NASA showed the way to the interplanetary waste bin, this should have been a caution, not a chastisement. The fact that another 400 pieces of debris have been added to the 29,000 odd items of large debris (more than 10 cms) that clog the spaceways and make up space debris cannot be denied and we can debate the need to have shown this prowess as long as we want but you cannot criticize or block a nation from doing what you have done in creating the problem of dirtying up space.

According to the European Space Agency, there are another 75,000 more little pieces floating around, posing a danger to orbiting satellites because even a collision with one small piece can wreck the system and render the satellite useless.

For example, there is the famous screwdriver that slipped out of an astronaut’s hand that has been orbiting the earth at 21,000 mph for the past 35 years. If it hits a satellite, it's boom, that party is over.

(Also Read: Mission Shakti — What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India)

Between the US, Russia and China and France, the majority of the stuff up there can be dubiously credited to them.

The irony is that for the past ten years the danger of so much rubbish in the sky has been reiterated and explained. Future missions to the moon or Mars or even the dispatch of commsats at huge costs are in jeopardy because one particle can cause a catastrophic loss.

The NASA ‘naughty, naughty’ reaction is knee jerk. In the last seven years there have been over 2,000 space ventures and, according to Astroscale, a corporation that focuses on the cleaning up of space, there are a scheduled 10,000 more satellites going up in the next five years with nearly every country on the planet wanting some piece of the pie in the sky.

So what is this junk that accumulates up there and reflects mankind’s predilection for dirtying up everything including his home, his environment, his forests, his waters, and his mountains?

Between pieces of blown up satellites or those that were sent back to earth to burn up on entry but broke apart before, rocket boosters, loose panels, and metal pieces from functioning satellites and non-functional obsolete satellites that have not been ‘shot back’ home, it is a disaster. Even paint flakes are debris, as are pieces of shrapnel from rocket stages that were released after having served as boosters.

In brief, there are three stages to the issue. The first is to clean up the place and the board members of the club who have contributed the most to this threat need to step up. If India’s 400 pieces make it a fully paid member, so be it.

Two, there has to be some codicil globally that if you send up a satellite you are responsible for the safety and security of the space paths as also for the other satellites bearing different flags.

Three, a method has to be found that is cheap and workable to force debris into the earth’s atmosphere and destroy it, and while private organizations are experimenting and researching, it is necessary for governments to join in.

India will go ahead with its advanced electronic intelligence satellite officially undeterred by the space debris issue which it says will not affect the launch.

One day, there will be a global price to pay. With advancement comes responsibility and we need to ask if we have taken it upon ourselves to clean up after us.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

Tata Cassini

Tata Motor's top-end seven-seater Buzzard SUV to be called Cassini in India

Mar 19, 2019
Tata Motor's top-end seven-seater Buzzard SUV to be called Cassini in India
US is tracking 250-270 objects of debris generated due to India's ASAT test, ISS not at risk: Pentagon

NewsTracker

US is tracking 250-270 objects of debris generated due to India's ASAT test, ISS not at risk: Pentagon

Mar 30, 2019
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls

InMyOpinion

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls

Mar 27, 2019
With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can nullify Chinese cyber attacks at time of war

CriticalPoint

With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can nullify Chinese cyber attacks at time of war

Mar 27, 2019
India's A-SAT programme born in response to China's growing space capabilities: Understanding Mission Shakti

ConnectTheDots

India's A-SAT programme born in response to China's growing space capabilities: Understanding Mission Shakti

Mar 27, 2019
Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Space Debris

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Apr 02, 2019

science

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Computer-generated, edited genome used to make first synthetic life form — bacteria

Genetic Engineering

Computer-generated, edited genome used to make first synthetic life form — bacteria

Apr 02, 2019