Saturday, April 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NASA, SpaceX gear up to launch first manned flight mission from US in a decade on 27 May

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to send the first astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) from the US since 2011. The space agency has revealed that a SpaceX rocket will send two American astronauts to the ISS on 27 May.


FP TrendingApr 18, 2020 13:31:40 IST

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to send the first astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) from the US since 2011. The space agency has revealed that a SpaceX rocket will send two American astronauts to the ISS on 27 May.

Jim Bridenstine, head of the NASA, tweeted a short video clip alongside the caption, “On 27 May, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!”.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. The lift-off will take place from Launch Complex 39A in Florida and will be for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission.

Upon conclusion of the mission, Crew Dragon will undock with the two astronauts on board, depart from the space station and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISS

Coronavirus Outbreak: After almost a year in space, returning astronauts will face a changing world

Apr 13, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: After almost a year in space, returning astronauts will face a changing world
Astronaut Jessica Meirs, from the ISS, shares tips on taking care of your mental health amid coronavirus lockdown

NASA astronaut

Astronaut Jessica Meirs, from the ISS, shares tips on taking care of your mental health amid coronavirus lockdown

Apr 06, 2020
Three astronauts reach ISS, after low-key launch and a month spent isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic

astronauts

Three astronauts reach ISS, after low-key launch and a month spent isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic

Apr 10, 2020
Prolonged travel in space can make the human brain bigger, change its functions a study found

astronauts

Prolonged travel in space can make the human brain bigger, change its functions a study found

Apr 16, 2020
NASA unveils plan to setup 'Artemis', the first human base camp on Moon's south pole by 2024

NewsTracker

NASA unveils plan to setup 'Artemis', the first human base camp on Moon's south pole by 2024

Apr 04, 2020
Sun's coronal holes are about to release solar winds towards Earth: How will that affect us?

Sun

Sun's coronal holes are about to release solar winds towards Earth: How will that affect us?

Apr 10, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020