NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to send the first astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) from the US since 2011. The space agency has revealed that a SpaceX rocket will send two American astronauts to the ISS on 27 May.

Jim Bridenstine, head of the NASA, tweeted a short video clip alongside the caption, “On 27 May, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!”.

BREAKING: On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our @SpaceX partners, @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Let's #LaunchAmerica 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RINb3mfRWI — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) April 17, 2020

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. The lift-off will take place from Launch Complex 39A in Florida and will be for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission.

LAUNCH UPDATE: Our first crewed @SpaceX mission with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug is set for liftoff May 27 at 4:32pm ET from @NASAKennedy.@NASA_Astronauts will once again launch on American-made rockets from American soil. Get ready to #LaunchAmerica: https://t.co/kMRxVZ6KgE pic.twitter.com/DZ0HJcwcDB — NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2020

Upon conclusion of the mission, Crew Dragon will undock with the two astronauts on board, depart from the space station and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

