Wednesday, January 12, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NASA posts image of massive star explosion; internet users left awestruck

According to NASA, most of the oxygen in the universe is produced from supernova explosions like the one in the picture. Such events can generate oxygen capable of fuelling thousands of solar systems


FP TrendingJan 12, 2022 17:45:41 IST

A recent post by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has left internet users stunned. The space agency, on 11 January, had shared an image of a supernova remnant (SNR), which had been formed due to a massive star explosion.

Check the viral photo here.

The picture shows a swirl of various colours such as blue, purple, red and yellow, which represent different elements, forming an orb-like structure. The SNR stands out from the multitude of stars surrounding it due to its colours.

According to NASA, most of the oxygen in the universe is produced from supernova explosions like the one in the picture. Such events can generate oxygen capable of fuelling thousands of solar systems.

As per the official website of NASA, SNRs accelerate cosmic rays at velocities very close to the speed of light. They also distribute heavy elements throughout the galaxy and release a great amount of energy, heating up the universe.

Such explosions are also crucial for sustaining life on Earth, as essential elements like iron and oxygen come from these explosions.

The image was collected with the help of the space agency’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. It has garnered over 15 lakh likes till date. Many people have called the photo “epic”, while others have asked questions about how far the SNR is from Earth.

This is not the only post by NASA that has gone viral in recent times. A few days ago, the agency had posted a visualisation video of the Monkey Head nebula. The video received much appreciation from Instagram users, with many being left awestruck by the visuals.

The Monkey Head Nebula lies approximately 6,400 light-years away from Earth. Also known as the NCG 2174, it is a star forming region where the newly formed celestial bodies illuminate the centre of the nebula through radiation from the surrounding gases.

In 2014, the nebula was imaged by NASA’s Hubble telescope for its 24th anniversary.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

NASA shares visualisation video of Monkey Head Nebula, social media users left amazed

Jan 06, 2022
NASA shares visualisation video of Monkey Head Nebula, social media users left amazed
Tigress Sultana hunts dog at Ranthambore National Park; watch viral clip here

NewsTracker

Tigress Sultana hunts dog at Ranthambore National Park; watch viral clip here

Dec 28, 2021
Mumbai Police saves man's life after he posted a note about ‘quitting life’ on Twitter

NewsTracker

Mumbai Police saves man's life after he posted a note about ‘quitting life’ on Twitter

Dec 29, 2021
Watch | Egg golgappas leave social media users appalled; see viral clip here

NewsTracker

Watch | Egg golgappas leave social media users appalled; see viral clip here

Dec 31, 2021
'I am an artist, not a variant': R&B singer Omarion reacts to jokes comparing his name to Omicron

Buzz Patrol

'I am an artist, not a variant': R&B singer Omarion reacts to jokes comparing his name to Omicron

Jan 03, 2022
China: Man reunites with family after 33 years due to hand-drawn map of childhood home

NewsTracker

China: Man reunites with family after 33 years due to hand-drawn map of childhood home

Jan 04, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021