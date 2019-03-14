Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NASA new rocket will not be ready for moon shot next year says Congress

NASA’s SLS, or Space Launch System, rocket, could do everything in one fell swoop.

The Associated Press Mar 14, 2019 16:17:07 IST

NASA’s massive new rocket won’t be ready for a moon shot next year, the space agency’s top official told Congress on Wednesday.

NASA new rocket will not be ready for moon shot next year says Congress

NASA?s Space Launch System 70-metric-ton configuration. Reuters

Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he’s considering switching to commercial rockets to keep the June 2020 launch date.

Bridenstine told a Senate committee that two private rockets would be needed, one to launch the Orion crew capsule and its European-built service module, the other to launch an upper stage. Orion would have to dock with the upper stage in orbit around Earth, before heading to the moon.

NASA’s SLS, or Space Launch System, rocket, could do everything in one fell swoop. That’s why it’s “a critical piece of what NASA needs to build,” Bridenstine told the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

At present, Orion does not have the capability to dock with anything in orbit. That outfitting would have to be completed between now and next year, Bridenstine noted.

“This is 2019,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, the committee chairman, reminded Bridenstine. Wicker added: “I’d sure like to keep us on schedule.”

Bridenstine noted this option might require more money from Congress.

NASA is pushing for a sustainable moon program this time around, as opposed to the come-and-go Apollo lunar landings a half-century ago. The goal is to have an outpost with astronauts near the moon to serve as a stepping-off point for lunar landings.

This first mission coming up — essentially a three-week test flight — would carry no crew and would not land. Rather, the Orion would come close to the lunar surface before taking a big lap around the moon.

Bridenstine said NASA will decide in the next couple weeks whether to stick with its rocket and delay — or go commercial for this one test flight. If private rockets are used — and Bridenstine did not list preferences or mention any by name — the SLS would make its launch debut for NASA’s second exploration mission by 2023. That mission which would carry astronauts around the moon.

This first test flight originally was scheduled for this year.

“I want to be clear: NASA has a history of not meeting launch dates, and I’m trying to change that,” Bridenstine said.

NASA already is using private companies to make International Space Station shipments.

Just last week, SpaceX successfully completed the first test flight of its new Dragon capsule designed for astronauts. It could begin flying crews to the station from Florida this summer.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch paved the way for landing on the Moon, 50 years ago this week

Mar 04, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch paved the way for landing on the Moon, 50 years ago this week
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Mystery of swirls on Moon may finally have an answer — they're formed by solar wind

Moon Swirls

Mystery of swirls on Moon may finally have an answer — they're formed by solar wind

Mar 04, 2019
NASA Kepler's first exoplanet discovery ten years ago now confirmed as a real world

Astronomy

NASA Kepler's first exoplanet discovery ten years ago now confirmed as a real world

Mar 06, 2019
Mars Express finds evidence of huge underground network of water in Mars' wet past

Water on Mars

Mars Express finds evidence of huge underground network of water in Mars' wet past

Mar 04, 2019
NASA's new Mars lander starts digging into the planet, but hits a few snags

Mars

NASA's new Mars lander starts digging into the planet, but hits a few snags

Mar 03, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019