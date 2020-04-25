FP Trending

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) collaborated with toy manufacturers LEGO to celebrate the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day on 22 April and threw the challenge of ‘building your own planet’ to the world.

The challenge came out of NASA’s ‘Earth Day at home’ program and Lego’s ‘Let’s Build Together’ initiative. NASA called upon people to nurture their creativity and share their own Lego planet while staying at home.

Earthlings, assemble! We've teamed up with @LEGO_Group to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and we have a challenge for you: BUILD YOUR OWN PLANET! Share your creations using #LetsBuildTogether and #EarthDayAtHome so we can see your masterpieces! pic.twitter.com/PEg4ztxq0a — NASA (@NASA) April 22, 2020

“Earthlings, assemble! We’ve teamed with @LEGO_Group to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and we have a challenge for you: BUILD YOUR OWN PLANET! Share your creations using #LetsBuildTogether and #EarthDayAtHome so we can see your masterpieces!” read the tweet.

Lego also ushered in challengers to build a planet, Earth or beyond.

Today's #LetsBuildTogether challenge is to BUILD A PLANET... Earth or beyond! We've teamed up with @NASAEarth to celebrate the 50th anniversary of #EarthDayatHome. Humanity's journey beyond Earth has unlocked a better understanding of our own planet. pic.twitter.com/qIaNhFEzuz — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 22, 2020

“Today’s #LetsBuildTogether challenge is to BUILD A PLANET... Earth or beyond! We’ve teamed up with @NASAEarth to celebrate the 50th anniversary of #EarthDayAtHome.

Humanity’s journey beyond Earth has unlocked a better understanding of our own planet,” said the official tweet.

Various subsidiary bodies of NASA took up the challenge and posted the Lego version of their planet on their social media handles.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center made multiple models. From astronauts training for spacewalks in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory to them preparing for liftoff on NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion Spacecraft.

These builds are perfect for us on #EarthDayatHome! First, @NASA_Astronauts train for spacewalks in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, then, they prepare for liftoff on @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion! Flight controllers are ready to conduct a successful mission. #LetsBuildTogether pic.twitter.com/5lx2yuriS9 — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) April 22, 2020

The Curiosity Rover is currently on Mars fulfilling important missions, but its “friends on Earth” made a miniature model of Curiosity and Mars’ Murray Buttes.

#EarthDayAtHome challenge: Make a planet. I don't have any LEGO bricks with me, so friends on Earth made a mini-me and Mars' Murray Buttes. Get a load of its layers: https://t.co/KdlJvHHuF1 Show off what YOU make, whether it's Earth, Mars or a new world. #LetsBuildTogether pic.twitter.com/DEyLiyvX5V — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) April 22, 2020

NASA’s subsidiary focused on studying the Sun built a Lego model of the Sun.

Every solar system needs a Sun! On top of providing heat & light, Earth is affected by the Sun’s magnetic activity, like the eruption depicted here! Understanding the Sun-Earth connection is one of the big reasons we study our star. #LetsBuildTogether #EarthDayAtHome @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/WoeBwrmBZh — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) April 22, 2020

NASA Earth recreated “art” as part of their ‘build a planet’ challenge.

When bricks imitate art. Download printable #EarthDay posters and digital wallpaper that share the complex layers of Earth science that @NASA studies: https://t.co/6PATL7yih0#EarthDayAtHome #LetsBuildTogether pic.twitter.com/FD46zoVJzZ — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 22, 2020

It was when Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders clicked the iconic ‘Earthrise’ image in 1968, that people worldwide swung forward for a dialogue regarding our planet. This dialogue led to the first World Earth Day is celebrated two years later in 1970.

