NASA and Lego got together to celebrate Earth Day and posed the ‘Build a Planet’ challenge to the world

Afterwards, various subsidiary bodies of NASA took up the challenge and posted the Lego version of their planet on their social media handles.


FP TrendingApr 25, 2020 16:12:06 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) collaborated with toy manufacturers LEGO to celebrate the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day on 22 April and threw the challenge of ‘building your own planet’ to the world.

The challenge came out of NASA’s ‘Earth Day at home’ program and Lego’s ‘Let’s Build Together’ initiative. NASA called upon people to nurture their creativity and share their own Lego planet while staying at home.

Lego and NASA teamed up to participate in the build a planet challenge. Image credit: Lego

“Earthlings, assemble! We’ve teamed with @LEGO_Group to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and we have a challenge for you: BUILD YOUR OWN PLANET! Share your creations using #LetsBuildTogether and #EarthDayAtHome so we can see your masterpieces!” read the tweet.

Lego also ushered in challengers to build a planet, Earth or beyond.

“Today’s #LetsBuildTogether challenge is to BUILD A PLANET... Earth or beyond! We’ve teamed up with @NASAEarth to celebrate the 50th anniversary of #EarthDayAtHome.

Humanity’s journey beyond Earth has unlocked a better understanding of our own planet,” said the official tweet.

Various subsidiary bodies of NASA took up the challenge and posted the Lego version of their planet on their social media handles.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center made multiple models. From astronauts training for spacewalks in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory to them preparing for liftoff on NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion Spacecraft.

The Curiosity Rover is currently on Mars fulfilling important missions, but its “friends on Earth” made a miniature model of Curiosity and Mars’ Murray Buttes.

NASA’s subsidiary focused on studying the Sun built a Lego model of the Sun.

NASA Earth recreated “art” as part of their ‘build a planet’ challenge.

It was when Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders clicked the iconic ‘Earthrise’ image in 1968, that people worldwide swung forward for a dialogue regarding our planet. This dialogue led to the first World Earth Day is celebrated two years later in 1970.

