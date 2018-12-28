Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Narendra Modi to ride on a solar-powered bus prototype at Indian Science Congress

The solar-powered bus has a maximum speed of 30 kmph and has seats for up to 30 people.

Press Trust of India Dec 28, 2018 14:58 PM IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi will ride on a prototype of a driverless solar-powered bus during his visit to a university here to inaugurate the 106th Indian Science Congress next week, the varsity said on 27 December.

The science congress will attract over 20,000 delegates, including 3000 acclaimed scientists and researchers.

File image of prime minister Narendra Modi. Image: AP

Students of different departments of the university have designed and built the driverless solar-powered bus. The first prototype will be used to ferry Modi to the venue of the Indian Science Congress at the campus on 3 January, a statement from Lovely Professional University said.

Once launched commercially, the bus will be used at airports, housing societies, industrial complexes and educational institutions, the statement said.

The design of the bus has been made keeping in mind Indian conditions and the vehicle will cost Rs 6 lakh. Since the engine is both battery-and-solar powered, its running cost is almost negligible. The bus has a maximum speed of 30 kmph and can have a seating capacity of 10 to 30 people, it added.

